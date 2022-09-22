StockCharts Logo (PRNewsfoto/StockCharts)

 By StockCharts

The technical analysis and financial charting platform's landmark event returns following the 2020 cancellation of the biennial conference

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts, the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today announced the return of its biennial investing and technical analysis conference, ChartCon, which will be live streamed October 7 and October 8, 2022. This will be the company's sixth ChartCon conference (the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic). Following the success of the first "virtual" conference in 2016, ChartCon 2022 will be the third event to be broadcast live online.

