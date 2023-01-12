StockCharts Logo (PRNewsfoto/StockCharts)

StockCharts Logo (PRNewsfoto/StockCharts)

 By StockCharts

This companion app will enhance StockCharts member experiences by providing on-the-go investors with access to advanced charts and real-time data

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts, the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, announced the launch of its new mobile app. The app offers an intuitive, easy-to-use experience for StockCharts members looking to make informed decisions on the go. The new offering will serve as a complement to the desktop version of the platform. 

