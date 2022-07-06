Stoop & Gable Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands.
SEATTLE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stoop & Gable Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The alliance will ensure that Stoop & Gable Homes, a design-forward, ultra-modern real estate boutique, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Stoop & Gable Homes was founded by Alex Fotouhi, who comes from a Fortune 500 brokerage that ranked her in the top 3% of brokers nationwide from 2019 to 2021. Fotouhi's high sales — $20 million in 2021 and $99 million since the start of her career — have also resulted in her being named a Rising Star by Five Star Professional and receiving Homesnap's Excellence in Client Service Award.
Fotouhi brings a blend of specialized experience, tech savvy, and sustained energy to Stoop & Gable Homes, a seasoned team with $145 million in transaction volume and 184 units sold. The company specializes in listings, home preparation and renovation, first-time homebuyers, digital marketing, move-up buying strategy, and estate and trust sales throughout Greater Seattle.
"I love my career, and I love my people. I can't do this work without my team, family, friends, and clients, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to do even more under my new brand," Fotouhi said. "At Stoop & Gable Homes, buyers and sellers can expect unwavering care, attention, and communication from the get-go."
Partnering with Side will ensure Stoop & Gable Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Stoop & Gable Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Stoop & Gable Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's technology, marketing, and behind-the-scenes services will support Stoop & Gable's growth and save my clients valuable time," Fotouhi said. "This alliance also gives me the freedom to take my business in the direction I want to go."
About Stoop & Gable Homes
Stoop & Gable Homes is an approachable, results-driven, people-first real estate boutique headquartered in Seattle. Its agents are super communicators who empower buyers and sellers to make informed decisions without challenging their comfort zone. They offer clients compassionate care and consistent communication while delivering robust data and marketing solutions that lead to ideal outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.stoopandgable.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
