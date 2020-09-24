Housing experts and economists have grown more bullish on the housing market in the near term, but expect economic headwinds to persist, dampening the long-term outlook, a new survey shows -- In a survey of 104 economists and real estate experts conducted by Pulsenomics and Zillow, home prices are expected to grow 3.7% in 2020. Three months ago, panelists expected a 0.3% decline. -- The panel also improved their annual forecast for next year, and are now more optimistic about 2021 home price growth than they've been in more than three years. -- There is more pessimism about the long-term for home prices with elevated unemployment expected to remain for the remainder of the decade.