CAMDEN, N.J., and WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc., and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals, today announced the 2023 winners of the AAAS/Subaru Prize for Excellence in Science Books. The awards, which celebrate outstanding science writing and illustration for children and young adults, honor four titles ranging in subject from dinosaurs to digestion.

