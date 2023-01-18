As winter storms and cold temperatures continue hammering western Washington and many homes face an increased risk of flooding, Harts Services advises area homeowners to consider installing a sump pump for added protection.

As winter storms and cold temperatures continue hammering western Washington and many homes face an increased risk of flooding, Harts Services advises area homeowners to consider installing a sump pump for added protection.

 By Harts Services

Harts Services advises area residents to consider the most reliable protection against water damage as cold, wet conditions continue

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing company founded in 2013, advises area homeowners to consider installing a sump pump for added protection against home flooding during ongoing wet winter conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.