SureCritic, Inc., an industry leader in customer feedback solutions, released their annual consumer study focused on automotive repair shop customers providing insights into consumer behavior and how they use online ratings and reviews in their decision-making process.

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureCritic, Inc., an industry leader in customer feedback solutions, released their annual consumer study today focused on automotive repair shop customers. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) provides insights into consumers' behavior when searching for a repair facility, and how they use online ratings and reviews in their decision-making process.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.