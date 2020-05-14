BELLEVUE, Wash., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Coinstar® survey finds more than two in five Americans who plan to make donations this year will give more than last year, proving the giving spirit of Americans is strong as the nation faces a health crisis. Over one-third of respondents said the primary reason they give is because it makes them feel good. Nonprofits that offer food or meals were at the top of the list for charitable giving.
One in nine people currently face hunger. Feeding America® estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger in the next six months due to the pandemic. Coinstar has partnered with Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and will match donations made to Feeding America at Coinstar kiosks through June 30, 2020.
Top Coinstar charity survey findings:
- 44% of Americans who give will increase giving this year over last; 39% say giving will be about the same
- 34% of people donate because they say it makes them feel good; only 3% give due to a tax write-off
- Charities that offer food or meals top the list for giving Americans at 44%, followed by organizations that support children's health (43%)
- 43% feel more charitable since the COVID-19 pandemic
- 60% of Americans say they feel like they have a responsibility to find ways to help other people during this challenging time
- Two-thirds (66%) of Americans who give plan to contribute more than $100 this year
Feeding America facts:
- An additional 17.1 million people may face food insecurity in the next six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- The total food insecure population could reach 54.3 million, and based on Feeding America's analysis, 18 million children could be part of this total
- A $1 dollar donation helps provide at least 10 meals through Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks
- Food banks are seeing a 63% increase in people coming to them for food
Coinstar will match donations to Feeding America at Coinstar kiosks May 1 through June 30, 2020. When consumers donate coins to Feeding America through any Coinstar kiosk in the United States, Coinstar will match the donation amount to Feeding America to benefit its mission of providing food to people in need through a nationwide network of local member food banks (up to a maximum of $25,000 total during the campaign period).
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
About Coinstar, LLC
Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With more than 22,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting and cash services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, charity donation options, and Bitcoin purchase with cash. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.
Survey Methodology
Coinstar commissioned Atomik Research to run an online survey of 1,010 adults in the United States. The margin of error fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The fieldwork took place between May 1 and 2, 2020. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency.
