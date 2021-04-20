SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than 12 months of lockdowns, working from home, remote learning, and desperate cookbook searches, moms are speaking out about what they want and need for Mother's Day. Knack, a modern gift giving company that aims to inspire gifting as an act of sincerity that deepens relationships, conducted a new Mother's Day Gift Survey, which is a reflection of mothers' experiences, hard work, and dedication during the pandemic. It also opens a window on what moms would like by way of thanks and acknowledgment. Hint: they want a minute of me-time. More than 90% value spa gifts.
"Mothers have always worked hard, but the last year has been uniquely challenging," said Laura Jennings, founder and CEO of Knack. "Now it's time to give her something special, something she wants and deserves, something that will make you proud that you gave it to her. Whether you sloughed Mother's Day off in the past, settled for a phone call or card, forgot it all together, it doesn't matter. What matters is that this year you get it right."
The survey reveals that most people feel this Mother's Day is more meaningful than any other. In fact, a whopping 78% of the general population (U.S. adults 18 and over) believes that Mother's Day holds more meaning than ever this year. Mothers with kids in the household are even more adamant (82%).
Not surprisingly, nearly everyone knows how hard moms have worked over the past year. Survey respondents overwhelmingly agree that this year, moms need gifts that make her feel appreciated (96%), eliminate stress (94%) and pamper her (93%). Givers also need to grasp the nature of the need. This year, a card and a framed picture just isn't going to cut it. And don't even think about giving her a household appliance. Nearly 50% of moms said that's the wrong direction to go.
So, what should you give mom this Mother's Day? The answer couldn't be more clear from the survey. Mom wants free time to focus on herself. Moms with kids under 18 in the household (95%) and working moms with kids under 18 in the household (96%) said that spa gifts are a great gift to give. And they appreciate the lock on the bathroom door. In fact, 66% of moms with kids under 18 in the household and 69% of single working moms with kids under 18 in the household say that the bathroom lock is the most important feature of their house after the last year. Moms with kids in the house also agree that handmade gifts (97%), sweet treat gifts (84%), mindfulness gifts (83%), and coffee and tea gifts (72%) would be a great gift to give.
Skin care products also rated high on the wish list. 86% of moms with kids under 18 in the household agreed that they are in greater need of a good skin care routine, going into year two of the pandemic, than those without kids, who agreed at 68%.
"The survey also revealed that this year 95% of moms believe that a gift that is unique to her is even more important," said Jennings. "Knack gives people the power and confidence to create a deeply meaningful and customized gift. Every example gift on our site is easily customizable. And we have a huge assortment of products to choose from in our "create your own" Gift Builders that allow givers the opportunity to express their true emotions and values through the gifting experience."
The survey also revealed that thoughtful gifting takes effort. Many respondents agreed they would spend a lot of time looking for the perfect gift (32%), and moms themselves are nearly 10% more likely to spend time looking compared to non-parents. Also, moms with kids under 18 in the household typically try to find something that is custom just for her (40%), and 40% of working moms with kids in the household will have gifts delivered, compared to just 24% of non-parents.
Knack is all about customization and ease of thoughtful gifting. Customers are able to create the perfect gift just for mom with Knack's gift builder technology, and also there are gift sets just for mom that are customizable. There are a variety of gift options, including spa gifts, mindfulness gifts, gifts centered around family fun, coffee and tea, gourmet food, and more. Knack also allows customers to shop by ethos to create a gift that supports values important to them (93% of moms agree the perfect gift should support her values), including having gift options that support women-owned businesses, BIPOC-owned businesses, gifts from sustainable merchants, gifts that give back, handmade gifts, and more. Each gift is beautifully packaged, directly delivered to their door, and includes a beautiful, custom-printed card and optional video message that customers can personalize for the recipient.
To learn more about Knack and to browse the variety of gift options including Mother's Day gifts, please visit http://www.knackshops.com.
Survey Methodology:
The Knack Mother's Day Gift Survey findings were sourced from an online Xcelerant survey conducted by Directions Research in April of 2021, commissioned by Knack. The survey was conducted April 1-2, and distributed to a sample of 1,049 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older, with a 95% confidence level.
About Knack:
Giver-focused. Values-Driven. Pure Delight.
Knack, the leading online curated gifting company, is entirely giver-focused, empowering consumers to create one-of-a-kind gifts that instill feelings of absolute confidence and delight in the entire gifting experience. Founded in Seattle, Wash., in 2015, Knack makes it easy for customers to act on their ideas and curate gift boxes based on shared stories that reflect the unique values, personality, and relationship between giver and recipient. Each gift is beautifully packaged, directly delivered to the recipient's door, and includes a custom-printed card and optional video message personalized for the recipient.
With hundreds of items to choose from, the ability to shop by ethos, industry-leading technology, and the ability to customize every gift to reflect the stories of the person's life, Knack elevates the act of gifting as a creative force for good in the world. To learn more about Knack visit http://www.knackshops.com.
Media Contact
Alexa Weber, Knack, +1 425-760-6590, alexa.weber@actionmary.com
SOURCE Knack
