SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, an innovative technology company delivering integrated platforms, tools and solutions along with comprehensive retail media offerings, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Mobile Marketing Innovation Award" in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.  Conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, the program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

