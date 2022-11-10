Recently launched service provider delivers scalable building maintenance solutions.
SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton, a nationwide builder with more than 130 years of experience, announced today that Christopher Foster has joined the organization as the Director of National Facility Solutions, based in the Seattle office. The new role will elevate the Swinerton client experience; drive operational consistencies among Facility Solutions teams across the company; streamline and improve processes; and continue to grow the firm's customer base.
"Chris deeply understands Swinerton's core values and brings a breadth of invaluable experience and perspective to this role. I am thrilled to see how Facility Solutions expands under his strategic leadership as we continue to diversify the services and expertise we offer to our clients," said Swinerton CEO Eric Foster.
Swinerton Facility Solutions was born out of a client need for consistent asset management. The recently launched business unit maintains the integrity and performance of clients' properties through scalable maintenance programs that keep buildings up to date, code compliant, and operating efficiently. From current clients to new and from Fortune 100 companies to small-scale property management firms—the Facility Solutions team increases efficiency and sustains value throughout the entire property lifecycle.
Before joining Swinerton, Chris Foster spent 30 years with a theme and specialty subcontractor, during which he worked with Swinerton on many projects as a trade partner. Foster holds a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Washington and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh.
"I have always had tremendous respect for the integrity, passion, and drive for construction excellence displayed by Swinerton's project teams and the entire company," Christopher Foster said. "I look forward to leveraging my passions for problem solving and building complex projects to elevate the client experience."
About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA, with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR.; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA.; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and New York City, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.
