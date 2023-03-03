EzPaycheck payroll software has been updated with YTD feature for businesses switching to the application and preparing payroll mid-year. Download and try it at no obligation by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

BOSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Processing payroll in-house with ezPaycheck payroll software gives customers more flexibility to make changes quickly and easily, without having to go through a third-party provider. The latest version from Halfpricesoft.com, businesses are also provided with an easy to use year to date feature when switching, mid-year.

