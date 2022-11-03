Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

New feature helps companies forecast when they'll hit representation goals based on current practices, and model scenarios to help achieve goals faster

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies post salary ranges to comply with new laws, they are grappling with investor and employee demands for more transparency into diversity and opportunity. Against this backdrop, Syndio is expanding its groundbreaking OppEQ™ product with Forecaster, a new representation forecasting tool. OppEQ Representation, which launched at the beginning of the year, gave companies the ability to measure current demographic benchmarks against available talent, and develop meaningful diversity goals. Now, with Forecaster, companies can forecast when they'll hit representation goals based on current practices and model different scenarios to see their impact on diversity trajectories.

