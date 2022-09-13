Syndio Partners with the New York Stock Exchange

Syndio Partners with the New York Stock Exchange

 By Syndio

Offerings Will Include Syndio's PayEQ and Workplace Equity Platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, the country's leading Workplace Equity Platform, today announced it is partnering with the New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, to make Syndio's workplace equity offerings available to NYSE-listed companies in support of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.