Rendered.ai will be applying the company's expertise in simulated remote sensing imagery to enable customers to create physically accurate synthetic data with RIT's DIRSIG

 By Rendered.ai, DIRS Laboratory

Adding access to world-class multi-spectral and hyper-spectral simulation within Rendered.ai's cloud capability enables customers around the world to use the DIRSIG model to generate Earth Observation datasets for AI training

BELLEVUE, Wash. and ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendered.ai, the leading platform for physics-based synthetic data, and the Rochester Institute of Technology's Digital Imaging and Remote Sensing (DIRS) Laboratory announced additional collaboration today that enables expanded access to the DIRSIG physics-driven synthetic imagery model through Rendered.ai's cloud-based platform for high-volume synthetic data generation.

