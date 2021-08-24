SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), opened registration for its annual Tableau Conference, which will be broadcast around the world November 9-11, 2021.
Tableau Conference will offer opportunities to learn, network, share best practices, and be inspired by data leaders at a time when connecting people to data-driven insights is more important than ever.
The 'Let's All Data' themed conference celebrates inclusivity and the belief that the most successful organizations empower everyone with data, from retail associates and human resources leaders to data scientists and education professionals.
"Creating a culture that celebrates curiosity and empowers everyone to be a data person enables organizations to make the most accurate decisions faster than ever before. This is the essence of Tableau Conference. When people make informed choices based on data, companies can achieve so much more," said Jackie Yeaney, executive vice president of marketing, Tableau.
Tableau Conference 2021 is Tableau's 13th annual event, bringing together customers, partners, employees, data fans and more to learn, connect, be inspired, and have fun. Last year, more than 150,000 people registered for a virtual Tableau Conference.
Tableau helps people see and understand data. As the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau's advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven decisions. For more information, please visit www.tableau.com
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.