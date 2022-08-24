Tagboard, the world's leading audience experience platform, announced today that Aaron Ryan, NorthRock X President and former NBA executive, is joining its board of directors. The addition of Ryan further bolsters Tagboard's leadership team as it continues to build momentum for its cloud production platform with major sports and media partners.

