 By Talking Rain Beverage Company

Beverage Industry Leader Supports Several Non-Profit Programs in Partnership with the Chris Long Foundation to help them reach their goal of providing water to one million

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the leading beverage company and makers of Talking Rain AQA, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Waterboys, founded by the Chris Long Foundation, whose mission is to bring life-sustaining drinking water to communities in need worldwide. As part of this collaboration, Talking Rain AQA is donating $0.20 for every 12-bottle case sold to address the clean water crisis and support several of the Chris Long Foundation's programs, as well as their continued efforts with Waterboys.

