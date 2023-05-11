International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Federal Legislation Needed to Bring Worker Protection to Nascent Cannabis Industry

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are endorsing the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which today got a hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. The bipartisan legislation will protect workers and improve public safety by allowing legal cannabis businesses access to banking services.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.