International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By Teamsters Local 252

Collective Bargaining Agreement Includes Highest Wages Ever for Workforce

MARKHAM, Wash., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Ocean Spray facility in the Grays Harbor region have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their most recent collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 252. The workers oversee the production of juice concentrate and Craisins, the popular fruit snack.

