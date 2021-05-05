SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- .Tech Domains, the leading new domain extension for the tech ecosystem, is today announcing that it is collaborating with Code.org, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools, and several other domain industry leaders to address the widening gaps that exist when it comes to young women and students from underrepresented communities participating in computer science.
The collaboration, which includes domain registrars Domain.com GoDaddy Pro, and Namecheap, will facilitate a campaign through which .Tech Domains donates all sales proceeds for every standard one-year .Tech domain registered through any of the participating partners during the program period to Code.org.
The campaign comes as the rapid acceleration of digitization compels all industries to embrace innovation, increasing the importance of coding skills and overall investment in STEM. In particular, advancements in computer science have been nothing short of a lifeline during the COVID-19 crisis, empowering technologists to expedite the delivery of vital vaccines whilst supporting heroic healthcare workers to do more with less on the frontlines.
However, Code.org data shows that as of 2020, less than half of high schools in the United States teach foundational computer science, despite the fact that the number of job openings in the space have been multiplying year over year. This lack of access is something that has disproportionately affected students from already underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, especially during COVID-19 when millions of students and teachers have been placed in remote or socially-distanced classrooms.
"We are proud to join forces with Code.org to support its mission of ensuring that everyone has access to the type of education and skill sets that will set them up for future success," said Suman Das, Sr. Director of Brand Operations, .Tech Domains. "This is something that closely aligns with our own vision at .Tech Domains, as we continue to strive to build a more sustainable and inclusive tech ecosystem of the future."
"The fields of software, computing, and computer science are historically plagued by stark underrepresentation by gender, race, ethnicity, geography, and family income," said Hadi Partovi, Code.org CEO and co-founder. "We are grateful and excited to collaborate with .Tech Domains on this campaign to engage a top level domain used by startups and developers to help bridge this gap and drive our mission to increase diversity and equity in K-12 computer science."
Built around the theme of #MyStartinTech, the campaign is designed so that people can not only contribute to the cause by buying a .Tech Domain, but also by helping increase awareness about the lack of access to computer science education. Individuals from the tech industry can participate by visiting http://www.startin.tech and sharing how they got their start in tech and the role computer science played in their journey, as well as the importance of increasing access to computer science, especially for young women and students from marginalized communities.
For more information on the partnership, how to donate to Code.org or participate in other ways, visit http://www.startin.tech.
About .Tech Domains
Launched in 2015, .TECH is a leading new domain extension for the tech industry. Over 300K domains and 5 years later, .TECH is in use by some of the world's most cutting-edge startups and businesses; as well as widely-known industry leaders, content creators, and tech communities. .TECH is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world's largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit http://www.get.tech or @dottechdomains.
About Code.org
Code.org® is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world. Code.org is supported by generous donors including Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, the Infosys Foundation, Google and many more.
Media Contact
John Eidson, BMV, 2035617112, john.eidson@beantownmv.com
SOURCE .Tech Domains
