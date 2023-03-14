Acclara logo

Acclara logo

 By Acclara

Acclara brand will better position organization for growth, RCM services

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegria, a leading healthcare technology consulting and services company, announced today that Tegria RCM, its division dedicated to revenue cycle management (RCM), will operate under the Acclara brand effective immediately. This naming decision is part of Tegria RCM's strategic focus on expanding its revenue cycle services capabilities and marks a major milestone for the organization.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.