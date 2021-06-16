MILWAUKEE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced TEKLYNX has been named a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.
"TEKLYNX is honored that Supply & Demand Chain Executive selected us as a winner of this award for the work we do every day to help solve our customers labeling needs, set them up for future growth or adaptability, and support them through it all," said TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. "We are proud to work with companies of all sizes to implement barcode labeling solutions that help our customers barcode better and build better connections throughout the supply chain."
TEKLYNX received this award for how the implementation of TEKLYNX CENTRAL helped Nemak—a leading provider of innovative lightweighting solutions for the global automotive industry—solve labeling challenges in all worldwide locations and position themselves for success now and in the future.
Most notably, Nemak was able to increase labeling accuracy to 98% by installing a secure label approval process and automating label printing directly out of SAP to their Zebra label printers. With the new process in place, they reduced the risk of costly chargebacks and are now able to comply with regulatory and customer standards throughout the automotive industry.
"The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead."
Read the full TEKLYNX customer success story or go to sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners.
ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL
TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.
ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to sdcexec.com.
Media Contact
Jenna Wagner, TEKLYNX International, +1 414-837-4763, jenna_wagner@teklynx.com
Lindsey Powell, TEKLYNX International, +1 312-515-7869, lindsey_powell@teklynx.com
SOURCE TEKLYNX International
