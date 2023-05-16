TextbookRush.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepping up to fill a void now that Amazon is no longer renting college textbooks, TextbookRush.com is quickly becoming the go-to site for students looking to rent books. TextbookRush.com rented books under contract with Amazon under the name Apex Media for 11 years. As one of the first and largest rental providers on Amazon.com, customers can now go straight to the source for all their rental books.

In the business of books for nearly three decades, TextbookRush.com also has over 15 years of experience in the textbook rental sector. Recognized as a superior seller and renter on Amazon, TextbookRush.com warehouses tens of thousands of textbook titles for college students to choose from every semester, replacing the once-valued Amazon rental program.

