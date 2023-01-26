SGC to Meet Market Demand with TGP's FireLite® Family of Fire-rated Products

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet increased demand for fire-rated glazing across the northeast market, Syracuse Glass Company, LLC., (SGC) now offers FireLite NT and FireLite Plus glass ceramic products from Technical Glass Products (TGP), a brand of Allegion. The new collaboration will allow SGC to stock and distribute the clear and wireless fire-rated glass ceramic throughout its extensive serviced client network within New York, Pennsylvania and New England, providing architects, glaziers and other building and design professionals with quick access to a broader range of fire-rated glazing solutions. http://www.syracuseglass.com, http://www.fireglass.com

