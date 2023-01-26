SGC to Meet Market Demand with TGP's FireLite® Family of Fire-rated Products
SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet increased demand for fire-rated glazing across the northeast market, Syracuse Glass Company, LLC., (SGC) now offers FireLite NT and FireLite Plus glass ceramic products from Technical Glass Products (TGP), a brand of Allegion. The new collaboration will allow SGC to stock and distribute the clear and wireless fire-rated glass ceramic throughout its extensive serviced client network within New York, Pennsylvania and New England, providing architects, glaziers and other building and design professionals with quick access to a broader range of fire-rated glazing solutions. http://www.syracuseglass.com, http://www.fireglass.com
"We're excited to pair FireLite's proven performance capabilities with SGC's longstanding record of outstanding service," says Devin Bowman, general manager at TGP. Bowman continues, "They've helped architects and glaziers solve glazing challenges for over a century and now can provide customers with access to fire-rated glazing that offers superior color, clarity and surface quality. Both our commitments to meeting customer needs ensures a smooth process from specification to delivery."
Joseph Gudenburr IV, president & CEO of SGC, echoes these sentiments, "We're looking forward to this new relationship. Our clients value service and greatly appreciate the convenience of our route and fleet capabilities as well as our customer service. Our two companies share the same philosophy regarding servicing the market and many of the same longstanding clients. Adding TGP's FireLite® family of products to our lineup makes it easier for our customers to build inspiring and code compliant spaces. TGP and SGC together is the answer to their needs."
FireLite is a clear and wireless glass ceramic that offers outstanding fire protection. The FireLite family of products includes: FireLite, FireLite Plus®, FireLite NT and FireLite IGU. Fire ratings range from 20 to 90 minutes (180 minutes within door assemblies), and all the FireLite products pass the required hose stream test. In addition, FireLite Plus and FireLite NT offer high impact safety ratings (meeting CPSC 16CFR1201, Category II requirements). All products feature TGP's ultraHD™ Technology for improved color, clarity and surface quality.
A brand of Allegion, TGP is your one source for fire-rated glass and framing systems, along with specialty architectural glass products. For more information on the FireLite family of products, along with TGP's other fire-rated glass and framing products, visit http://www.fireglass.com or call (800) 426-0279.
Customers can contact Syracuse Glass Company, LLC., at:
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit http://www.allegion.com
About Syracuse Glass Company, LLC.
Syracuse Glass has over a century of experience in distributing and fabricating custom architectural glass and aluminum products. With customer relationships that span decades and generations, the company is committed to satisfying the needs of design professionals. Syracuse Glass Company works closely with the world's leading manufacturers of glass and glass fabrication machinery to manufacture: frameless bath and shower enclosures, all glass entrances, glass walls and railings, curtain walls and more. http://www.syracuseglass.com
