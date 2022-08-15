PORT ANGELES, Wash., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2019, one of the country's most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature "Crabtastic event!" The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture and maritime traditions of Washington State's Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children's activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.

"CrabFest" will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 7-9, at the Port Angeles City Pier, the Gateway Center and Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor parking lot. Admission is free.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.