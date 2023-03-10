Black Brilliance Research

SEATTLE, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Commissions from the Offices of the City of Seattle partnered to have a free community event at Seattle's City Hall to host a Black History Month for "Beloved Community," and to assist in raising awareness for the launch of the Participatory Budgeting Project. The event was sponsored by PB, in partnership with Black Brilliance Research Project.

