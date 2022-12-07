At the end of 2022, the index closes at 5.4%, 3.2 percentage points above the year's first half and a growth of 4.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Leasing projected to recover faster than the sales segment. Premium office sales for the first half of 2023 show positive outcomes.

BOGOTÀ, Colombia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), a global network of more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, has launched its 5th edition of the WTCA Prime Office Index Latin America (LatAm) in partnership with global business publication Latin Trade. Through this index, the WTCA seeks to highlight the current situation and outlook for premium office leasing and sales in Latin America. In December 2021, the index closed with a positive result of 1.2% One year later, the trend maintained, and in December 2022, the index closed at 5.4%, a total growth of 4.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.