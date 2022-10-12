New campaign encourages people to 'Be a Helper' by supporting pets in local communities

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, the Humane Society of the United States and Maddie's Fund® have launched "Pets and People Together," a new, fully integrated public service announcement (PSA) campaign to inspire pet lovers everywhere to #BeAHelper. Ninety-seven percent of pet owners consider their pet to be a member of the family. At any given time, anyone may experience a crisis that can temporarily impact their ability to care for their pets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.