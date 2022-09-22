The Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition (AHTCC) announced on September 20 that Rauner Family Veterans Apartments by A Safe Haven Foundation in Hobart, Indiana, is a 2022 recipient of the Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award (Edson Award) in the Housing for Veterans of the Armed Services category. This category recognizes affordable housing and organizations that have demonstrated impactful use of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (Housing Credit). The award was presented to A Safe Haven Co-Founder Brian Rowland and KMA Companies President Devin Rowland by U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind). The event occurred during AHTCC's fall meeting and Edson Awards ceremony in the Pavilion Room at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, located at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition (AHTCC) announced on September 20 that Rauner Family Veterans Apartments by A Safe Haven Foundation in Hobart, Indiana, is a 2022 recipient of the Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award (Edson Award) in the Housing for Veterans of the Armed Services category. This category recognizes affordable housing and organizations that have demonstrated impactful use of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (Housing Credit). The award was presented to A Safe Haven Co-Founder Brian Rowland and KMA Companies President Devin Rowland by U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind). The event occurred during AHTCC's fall meeting and Edson Awards ceremony in the Pavilion Room at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, located at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.