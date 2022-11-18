The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel announced 53 individuals were elected into the College.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) convened during the College's 2022 Fall Meeting in San Francisco, California to consider nominations for a new class of ACTEC Fellows. The College is pleased to announce 53 individuals were elected. This select group includes 35 Fellows, ten International Fellows from eight countries, one Academic Fellow and seven Fiduciary Counsel Fellows. Of those elected, one is a former Dennis I. Belcher Young Leaders Program and Florida Fellows Institute graduate, another is also a graduate of the Dennis I. Belcher Young Leaders Program and The Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute; two Florida Fellows Institute graduates and two are graduates of The Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute.
"On behalf of ACTEC, I welcome this diverse group of experienced trust and estate law professionals and look forward to working with and learning from them."
To qualify for membership, a lawyer must have no fewer than 10 years of experience in the active practice of trust and estate law, as fiduciary counsel with a fiduciary services company, or a combination thereof, or be a full-time teacher of law at a duly accredited law school, specialize in teaching trust and estate law, and have at least ten years' cumulative experience as a lawyer in active private trust and estate practice or as a teacher of trust and estate law, or a combination thereof. Lawyers and law professors are elected to be Fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities. It is their aim to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, procedures, and professional responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.