The Kemper Freeman family and The Bellevue Collection to donate 100% of ticket sales to Treehouse and Dress for Success Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bellevue Collection celebrated its 17th annual Fashion Week over the weekend, returning to full capacity for the first time since 2019 and bringing Seattle's Eastside community together for fashion and fundraising. Through ticket sales of the event's two premier shows, The Posh Party Trend Show and The Collective Runway Show, The Bellevue Collection raised $94,000 for two local nonprofit organizations, Treehouse and Dress for Success Seattle. With this year's funds, The Bellevue Collection's ticketed event donations total more than $1.5 million over the last 17 years. 

