Challenge Aims To Reduce The Cost And Labor of Aquatic Vegetation Management in Canals While Minimizing Undesirable Impacts To Water Quality and Downstream Users; Top Ideas To Share $345k Prize Purse

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX, the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today launched the crowdsourcing competition "Veg Out Challenge" on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation with support from the NASA Tournament Lab.

