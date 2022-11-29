Grant will further Synergies Work's mission of empowering aspiring diverse entrepreneurs with disabilities through skills-based training and education

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergies Work, an Atlanta nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs with disabilities, announced today it has received a $50,000 grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation—the third such grant since 2019. Synergies Work will use the funding to continue providing accessibility to entrepreneurship with an expanding lens focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

