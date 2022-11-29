Grant will further Synergies Work's mission of empowering aspiring diverse entrepreneurs with disabilities through skills-based training and education
ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergies Work, an Atlanta nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs with disabilities, announced today it has received a $50,000 grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation—the third such grant since 2019. Synergies Work will use the funding to continue providing accessibility to entrepreneurship with an expanding lens focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Among the statistics representing the 61 million U.S. adults who have a disability:
At the national level, Black people have a disability rate up to 2.5 times higher than white people
People with disabilities account for more than half of those living in long-term poverty
To date, 62 percent of Synergies Work program participants have been women and 54 percent have been people of color.
"From our early days, The Coca-Cola Foundation has been an ardent and passionate supporter of Synergies Work and the entrepreneurs we serve," said Aarti Sahgal, Founder and CEO of Synergies Work. "We could not have evolved into what we are today without this funding support, and for this we are sincerely grateful."
"People with disabilities must increasingly be brought into the DEI conversation," said Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation. "A core part of The Foundation's mission is to make a difference in communities. This grant helps redefine the face of entrepreneurship by expanding opportunities for all with disabilities. Our funding to Synergies Work will bring greater awareness to the intersectionality of people of color, women, and disability."
About Synergies Work
Founded in 2016, Synergies Work is the largest business incubator and accelerator for entrepreneurs with disabilities in the United States. The organization serves entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey—from ideation to exit. With the goal of building one world where people with disabilities belong, Synergies Work helps entrepreneurs with disabilities launch, grow, and maintain sustainable small businesses. Its approach is based on a fundamental belief that all individuals have boundless talent, an inherent curiosity to explore, and a passion to succeed. Synergies Work has received the Dave Hammis Innovation Award from the APSE (Association of People Supporting Employment First) and received second place and Audience Favorite grants from Truist Foundation's Inspire Awards. The nonprofit is also part of the Moonshot Initiative in partnership with SmartJob and Enable Ventures which was announced at the Clinton Global Initiative. For more information on Synergies Work, visit http://www.synergieswork.org or contact the organization at mailto:synergies@synergieswork.org [synergies@synergieswork.org __title__ null].
About The Coca-Cola Foundation
The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, The Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world, including protecting the environment; empowering women; and the overall well-being of communities through education, youth development, arts and culture, and economic development.
