BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce today thatThe Compliance Consortium (TCC) is adding the Corporate Investigation Group (CIG) to its portfolio of companies.
The Corporate Investigation Group isa behavioral science led Investigation, consulting and training firm, specializing in the fields of fraud, risk, compliance, conduct and ethics. Theyrepresent domestic and international clients in matters of regulatory compliance and internal investigation.
"What CIG can do for our clients is a natural extension of what TCC has provided for 20 years. It is our shared belief that the people in an organization, and how they work in systems and leverage technology, produces both the greatest risk and the best solutions," said Dr. Derek Jones, certified Fraud Examiner, Fellow of the International Compliance Association and founder of The Compliance Consortium, who will head the Corporate Investigations Group.
"Individuals make the systems work, and they can also work the systems. We let someone else produce software and platforms. Our work is with the individuals in your organization related to fraud, risk, compliance, conduct and ethics," says Dr. Jones.
CIG is a relatively young company, but with vast investigatory experience across a broad swath of industries, including healthcare delivery, health plans, government, banking, terrorist financing, and AML. To learn more, visit e-mail 322437@email4pr.com.
TCC (www.TheComplianceConsortium.org) has been providing essential information and strategies to make healthcare regulatory compliance personnel more knowledgeable and effective for more than 25 years. TCC services include:
Healthcare Compliance support and consultation by phone and e-mail.
Billing and coding advice through a dedicated contact line.
Employee and Consumer/Customer Hotlines (Telephone and E-mail).
