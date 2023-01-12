Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

 By Universities Space Research Association

WASHINGTON and SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional studies have placed High Velocity Clouds (HVCs) at great distances, in the halo and beyond. However new research suggests that the distance to HVC Complex M may be much closer—only 150 pc. These findings appear in a paper entitled "The Distance to High-Velocity Cloud Complex M " that has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Astrophysics. and presented at the 241st Meeting of the American Astronomical Society held in Seattle, Washington in January 2023.

The debate over the origin of High Velocity Cloud (HVC) complexes goes back to the early days of radio astronomy in the 1960s. HVCs are concentrations of hydrogen gas with velocities that are not consistent with the regular rotation of the Milky Way Galaxy. Some HVC complexes could have been part of another galaxy that was disrupted by a close encounter with the Milky Way. Others may have been ejected from the Galaxy and are only now falling back.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.