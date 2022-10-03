Ellison will be recognized for advancing diversity and delivering business growth over his 35-plus years as retail leader

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black CEOs, senior executives, board members, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, has announced that it will honor ELC member and Lowe's Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison with the 2022 ELC Achievement Award during its 36th Annual Recognition Gala taking place on October 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Washington D.C. Marriott Marquis. The Achievement Award is presented to Black corporate executives whose business career achievements highlight personal and professional excellence.

