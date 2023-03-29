Icertis Logo

Icertis Logo

 By Icertis

Prestigious Financial Times List Reaffirms Icertis Momentum, Highlighted by More Than 40% Year-Over-Year Growth in Booming CLM Sector

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its recognition on the 2023 Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list by the Financial Times (FT). Based on its revenue growth rate, Icertis ranked #239 on the prestigious list of 500 companies across 20 countries in North, Central, and South America.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.