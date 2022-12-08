The average cost of the three most common home improvement projects recent sellers complete to prepare their home for sale, according to Zillow and Thumbtack.

 By Zillow Group, Inc.

Zillow and Thumbtack data shows sellers can spend nearly $5,400 on the most common projects before listing their home for sale

  • The most common home improvement projects that recent sellers completed to prepare their home for sale were interior painting, carpet cleaning and landscaping. The average cost of these projects adds up to $5,388.
  • Nearly 3 in 4 recent home sellers believe the projects they completed helped their home sell. 
  • Nearly one-third of recent sellers think they could have gotten a higher price had they made more home improvements or repairs.   

