The non-profit continues its strategic expansion in support of members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces transitioning from military service to civilian life

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honor Foundation (THF), a unique transition institute that serves U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) by providing a clear process for their transition from military to civilian careers, announced today it will be opening a new campus at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) near Tacoma, Washington. THF will bring its proprietary transition program to the Pacific Northwest installation, an expansion that furthers its vision to impact all members of the U.S. Special Operations Enterprise. This expansion is being made possible by a generous multi-year grant from the JTMF Foundation.

