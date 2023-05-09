The non-profit continues its strategic expansion in support of members of the U.S. Special Operations Forces transitioning from military service to civilian life
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honor Foundation (THF), a unique transition institute that serves U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) by providing a clear process for their transition from military to civilian careers, announced today it will be opening a new campus at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) near Tacoma, Washington. THF will bring its proprietary transition program to the Pacific Northwest installation, an expansion that furthers its vision to impact all members of the U.S. Special Operations Enterprise. This expansion is being made possible by a generous multi-year grant from the JTMF Foundation.
"We find The Honor Foundation's mission to create clear pathways for our U.S. Special Operations Forces as they transition from military to civilian lives to be well aligned with one of our core missions to support veterans. THF is doing incredible work that we are proud to support, and we know that this new campus will impact the lives of many Special Operators," said Tami Marick, Trustee, JTMF Foundation.
JBLM supports more than 40,000 service members and is home to the 1st Special Forces Group, 2nd Ranger Battalion, 160th Special Operations aviation Regiment, and the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron. It's a strategically vital joint force power projection platform, and its vast population of Special Operations Forces makes it an ideal place for THF's transition institute. THF's program helps SOF operators navigate the change from military to civilian life and careers through an executive-education style transition curriculum that combines one-on-one executive coaching and industry mentorship, three months of class instruction, and access to an elite, nationwide professional network. The servicemen and women that have matriculated through the program, over 1800 to date, are infusing businesses, corporations, and communities with leadership, innovation, and service.
"The Honor Foundation is thrilled to announce the opening of the JBLM campus, and we're excited to be able to serve the SOF community there. We're grateful to the generosity of the JTMF Foundation for helping expand our mission," said Matt Stevens, CEO of THF.
The JBLM campus will be THF's seventh brick and mortar campus, another milestone in its quest to assist all members of the SOF community as they leave their military careers and enter civilian life. Information about the campus location and leadership will be announced at a later date.
For more information about The Honor Foundation, its locations, and its mission, visit https://www.honor.org.
ABOUT THE HONOR FOUNDATION
The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on- one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 2,000+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; and two virtual campuses (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is the Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.
