Lauren Roles

Lauren Roles

 By The Inner Circle

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Lauren Roles is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Provider for her contributions as an Internist.

Dr. Roles earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington. She received a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver and completed a residency in internal medicine at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. The doctor then finished a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.