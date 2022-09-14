The 42nd annual IDEA program unveils the world's best designs in the best year for the competition to date.

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA)® 2022 Ceremony & Gala, held at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA on September 12, 2022 and produced by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA)®, included the grand unveiling of the placements of this year's Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Special IDEA winners.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.