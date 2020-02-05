The Invictus Foundation Secures Substantive Grant from BNSF Railway to Continue to Scale Its Welcome Home Networks Nationally and Begin Development of Its TBI & Psychological Health Centers

Grant will assist Invictus Foundation(TM) in improving access and increase behavioral health services provided to military members, veterans and their families. Importantly, it also allows the Invictus Foundation to move into the planning and development phase of its Western Region TBI & Psychological Health Center to be located in the Puget Sound Basin.