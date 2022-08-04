ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The King County Library System (KCLS) offers a unique new service called Peers in Libraries to help meet community members' needs. Peers in Libraries is administered in partnership with Peer Kent, a nonprofit organization that aims to cultivate powerful, healthy lives by providing emotional support and development services to those impacted by addiction, mental health and/or HIV/AIDS. Peers in Libraries is one of only a few such programs in the nation, and the only one in Washington state. 

KCLS' Peer Services Specialists, or "Peers," work through a trauma-informed lens to connect people to the community resources and services they need, including shelter and housing, education, food and mental health referrals. Peers are individuals with lived experiences of mental or medical illness, substance abuse, homelessness and/or involvement with the criminal justice system. Now on a path to recovery, Peers draw on their experience to help patrons identify and achieve wellness goals. They provide support in a compassionate space, while sharing stories without judgment to help people rebuild their lives.

