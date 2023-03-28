King County Library System

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The King County Library System (KCLS) welcomes three new directors to its leadership team, including KD Hall, director of communications and marketing; Donna Zirkle, director of finance and facilities; and BJ Colvin, director of information and technology services. The new directors report to KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.

