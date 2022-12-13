SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the disproportionate leadership growth opportunities for women in tech, The Koa Club, a global community of high achieving women, is launching its Women in Tech (WIT) leadership program, designed to equip women working in the male dominated tech industry with strategies to boldly manage personal and workplace challenges. Topics covered in the WIT Program include learning to overcome negative barriers, such as self-doubt, imposter syndrome, and fear of not being taken seriously; gaining valuable skills on emotional intelligence, effective communication, and collaborative influence for essential relationship building; and mastering techniques to manage stress and build resiliency to thrive in a challenging environment.

In recent months, tech companies have been laying off workers by the thousands. According to layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks tech layoffs, there have been 946 tech companies with layoffs generating over 140,000 employees in 2022. "Unfortunately, women have always been disproportionately impacted when companies downsize, and these recent mass layoffs occurring in the tech industry are in effect tearing down the hard-earned diversity improvements that the tech industry had achieved in the last decade," said Susan Seah, CEO and Founder of The Koa Club.

