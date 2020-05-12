BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Non-GMO Project launched a 12-month awareness campaign that's built on a collaborative art project. Working with renowned domino artist Lily Hevesh (known best by her YouTube handle "Hevesh5"), Children of the Setting Sun Productions, Rad Power Bikes, and more than 1 million Facebook followers, #BeTheButterfly celebrates all the small choices humans can make to affect positive change in our world — together.
"We recognize that our work to build a non-GMO food system, one that honors nature and our place in it, is just a small piece of a much broader collaboration," said Megan Westgate, Executive Director of the Non-GMO Project. "We are all connected in ways that make it possible to make big changes through small but important choices. That includes the food we buy, and also what we give back to the Earth and to each other."
A 90 second video features an elaborate and colorful sculpture and "domino fall" that embodies the connections between small, individual actions and the greater whole. Narrated by Native American artist and environmental activist Chenoa Egawa (Lummi, S'klallam) with music by Mark Nichols and Julie Lewis of Children of the Setting Sun Productions, the video playfully illustrates a "world of connections, woven together with infinite dexterity" and argues that industrial agriculture — with its reliance on GMOs, toxic chemicals, and vast monocultures — breaks these connections and robs from the Earth.
When they share their own #BeTheButterfly stories, Non-GMO Project followers can win a number of prizes, including a state-of-the-art electric bike from Rad Power Bikes, a Seattle-based company that is helping drive a revolution in sustainable transportation with ebikes that are perfect for those essential — and sustainable — grocery store runs.
The Non-GMO Project is a non-profit organization offering rigorous product verification and trustworthy education that empowers people to care for themselves, the planet, and future generations.
CONTACT: Robin Zimmermann, Communications Manager
EMAIL: robin@nongmoproject.org
PHONE: 360-255-7704 X115
