Acclaimed Actor and Activist Jesse Williams to Hold Moderated Conversation Responding to NAAM's King Day Theme of "All, Here, and Now"

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) will host a grand reopening and commemorate the King Day holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023. The event will feature guided tours of the galleries and exhibitions, screening of a Civil Rights film and an interactive video moderated conversation with Jesse Williams, actor, director, and activist noted for his role as executive producer of the powerful documentary film, Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement. With sponsorship support from Boeing and Union Bank, NAAM's reopening represents the return of the Museum to its physical space after a three-year closure due to the pandemic.

