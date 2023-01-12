Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)

WASHINGTON and SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research suggests that the High Velocity Cloud (HVC) Complex M may be the result of a supernova that blew up about four million years ago. The findings will be featured in the Astrophysical Journal in a paper entitled  Radio and Gamma-ray Evidence for the Supernova Origin of High Velocity Cloud Complex M: Schmelz, J.T. (2022), Verschuur, G.L. and presented at a press conference at the 241st Meeting of the American Astronomical Society held in Seattle, Washington in January 2023.

