(PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Financial Group, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Financial Group, Inc.)

 By The Pacific Financial Group, CapIntel

Partnership with CapIntel signals a North America-wide adoption of new digital technology to transform wealth management.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced a partnership with CapIntel, a leading Toronto-based financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial advisors. CapIntel is a modern, intuitive platform that delivers instant, powerful analytics and easy-to-understand, highly visual and compelling reports.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.